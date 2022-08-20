Epic Passes set to increase after Labor Day

On Wednesday, Aug. 17 Vail Resorts announced that the pricing of its 2022-23 Epic Passes will increase after Labor Day on Sept. 5.

Ahead of the 2022-23 ski and ride season, Vail Resorts has invested in 18 new lift upgrades across its resorts. Vail Resorts also continues to work towards higher employee pay, new affordable housing, leadership development and other employee benefits.

New for the 2022-23 ski and ride season, Epic Pass holders can take on the alps at Andermatt-Sedrun — Central Switzerland’s largest ski area.

The Epic Pass which includes unlimited access to 41 resorts including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City, Whistler Blackcomb, Andermatt-Sedrun, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, and Stevens Pass currently costs $859.

The Epic Local Pass which includes access to Breckenridge, Keystone and 27 other resorts is currently priced at $639.

All 2022-23 ski season passes, including regional passes and day passes, are available now on the Epic Pass website at EpicPass.com .