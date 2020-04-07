Eric Mamula reelected as Breckenridge mayor

Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula, left, has been reelected.

Courtesy Joe Kusumoto

BRECKENRIDGE — Local business owner and 34-year Breckenridge resident Eric Mamula has been reelected as the mayor of Breckenridge.

Mamula, who won with nearly 88% of the vote, campaigned for the title with emphasis on his decades of civic involvement, beginning in 1994 as a member of the Breckenridge Sanitation District board and later serving on several committees before joining Breckenridge Town Council in 2004. Mamula served his first term as mayor of Breckenridge starting in April 2016. As mayor, Mamula has led major town undertakings like the remodel of the Breckenridge Recreation Center and the building of the new water treatment plant.

In a recent guest commentary published in the Summit Daily, Mamula said the town has begun to see through several projects with locals in mind but still has much left to accomplish. He listed the local housing crisis, child care accessibility and parking as issues facing the town that he plans to continue to address. He also listed commitment to sustainability as well as expanding open space and the town’s trails system as priorities.

“We’re in the middle of some great projects right now, including a parking structure and a water plant, and I would like to see those things through,” Mamula said during the Breckenridge candidate forum in February.

After learning of the election results Tuesday night, Mamula said he was happy he and three council members were reelected so they can press forward with relief efforts related to the current COVID-19 virus pandemic.

“I think we just continue with where we’ve been going with financial assistance with businesses and poising the town to help everyone work through the pandemic right now,” Mamula said. “I’m really excited to have Dick and Jeffrey and Kelly back on council, and I’m really excited to work with Dennis … It’s great to have the people that have been in the room through this whole thing, especially with what we’re going through right now.”

Mamula ran against two other mayoral candidates, Nate “Dogggg” Nadler and James Manella.

Nadler, who is a local first chair legend, ran on the platform of putting the workforce first. As a 22-year Summit County resident, Nadler currently works as a property manager and shuttle driver.

In his guest commentary, Nadler listed his first priority as the “true” locals of the community who work many hours in order to survive and live the local lifestyle. He drew on his experience as a member of the local workforce, holding jobs as a dishwasher, chef, guest service agent and current shuttle driver.

Manella is a Chicago Mercantile Exchange retiree who has spent the past 10 years as a full-time resident of Breckenridge. Manella’s local civic involvement includes participating in Breckenridge Cleanup Days and as a Breckenridge Ski Resort guest services volunteer.

In his campaign, Manella advocated to slow development, writing in his guest commentary that he would aim to “encourage a limit on construction projects” and prioritize the safety and security of the town. He said one way to do this is by reducing the number of events at which alcohol is served and replacing them with events focused on culture and fitness.

From the beginning of the mayoral race, Manella stated that he has a “great deal of respect” for Mamula.

Mamula is scheduled to be sworn in as mayor at the Town Council meeting April 28.