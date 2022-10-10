Erin C. McCrea and Fritz Sperry release ‘Mountain Mtn. Rangers’ sequel

Locals Erin C. McCrea and Fritz Sperry have teamed up again to create a children’s book. The pair released “Mountain Mtn. Rangers: The Avalanche Dragons” last year and recently released a new title in the series.

Erin C. McCrea/Courtesy photo

Called “Mountain Mtn. Rangers: Leave No Trace,” the installment aims to instill a sense of environmental stewardship in kids. The book benefits the Leave No Trace organization and Colorado Mountain Bike Association.

According to McCrea, a book signing and author event is planed Saturday, Oct. 15. It will happen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Next Page Books & Nosh, 409 E. Main St., Frisco.