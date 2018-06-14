BREAKING: Buffalo Mountain Fire evacuations lifted for upper Mesa Cortina and Wildernest

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 3 p.m. has lifted the mandatory evacuation order for the upper half of the Mesa Cortina and Wildernest neighborhoods. Evacuated residents may return home. However, the same area is now under pre-evacuation notice, which means residents of homes uphill from 20 Grand Road must be prepared to evacuate again if a new emergency order is placed.

Homeowners should be cautious coming home as emergency responders and law enforcement continue to work and patrol the area. The entire county is under Stage 1 fire restrictions, which means no open fires outside of built up fire pits, grills or stoves with proper safeguards.