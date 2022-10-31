Even with Congress on its side, Crested Butte still can’t stamp out its Amazon-induced postal problems
Ongoing U.S. Postal Service issues in the mountain community have Crested Butte residents, town officials at wits’ end
CRESTED BUTTE — Five years after Crested Butte’s troubles with the U.S. Postal Service began to pile up, lines still snake around the town’s too-small post office; residents still bemoan the difficulty of retrieving their mail; and town manager Dara MacDonald still shakes her head in resignation when asked if the town has any solutions and answers.
“It’s tough. It’s a really tough issue for our people,” MacDonald said. “But our town doesn’t have a lot of power to change anything.”
Crested Butte lately has been ratcheting up hopes for outside relief.
The Postal Service Reform Act, which passed last spring, signaled improvements would be coming to the beleaguered Postal Service nationwide with mandated six-day-a-week delivery and more than $45 billion in savings to be used for improved services overall in the next decade.
That resonated in a town without mail delivery and with an overcrowded, understaffed post office open only five days a week for five hours each day.
Read more on ColoradoSun.com.
