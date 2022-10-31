Even with Congress on its side, Crested Butte still can’t stamp out its Amazon-induced postal problems

Patrons of the Crested Butte Post Office wait in line to get inside to send or receive packages on Oct. 7. This is just the line outside to get inside where there is another line before reaching the post office counter. The post office is short-staffed and has to handle an overwhelming number of packages, especially from Amazon. The towns of Mount Crested Butte, Crested Butte and Crested Butte South do not have home delivery so all residents must get their mail from either the downtown post office, its nearby annex or outlying cluster boxes.

Dean Krakel/Special to The Colorado Sun

CRESTED BUTTE — Five years after Crested Butte’s troubles with the U.S. Postal Service began to pile up, lines still snake around the town’s too-small post office; residents still bemoan the difficulty of retrieving their mail; and town manager Dara MacDonald still shakes her head in resignation when asked if the town has any solutions and answers.

“It’s tough. It’s a really tough issue for our people,” MacDonald said. “But our town doesn’t have a lot of power to change anything.”

Crested Butte lately has been ratcheting up hopes for outside relief.

The Postal Service Reform Act, which passed last spring, signaled improvements would be coming to the beleaguered Postal Service nationwide with mandated six-day-a-week delivery and more than $45 billion in savings to be used for improved services overall in the next decade.

That resonated in a town without mail delivery and with an overcrowded, understaffed post office open only five days a week for five hours each day.

