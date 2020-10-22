Everything you need to know about COVID-19 outbreaks in Summit County

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more outbreaks are reported in Summit County.

Summit County has reported 19 outbreaks since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The county uses the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s definition of an outbreak, which is two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among a nonhousehold group with an onset of 14 days.

Anyone who thinks they’ve been exposed to the virus can be tested at Centura Health’s community testing site at the Vista Professional Building on School Road in Frisco. To schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584.

Dillon Dam Brewery, Dillon: two cases

Summit County officials reported an outbreak of two cases of the virus among employees of the brewery on Oct. 21.

The county’s public health department received positive tests for the two employees on Oct. 20.

In a news release, public health officials said the brewery has been following all guidelines and been proactive in preventing the spread of the virus among its employees.

Sun Logic, Breckenridge: 11 cases

Summit County officials reported an outbreak of 11 cases among employees of the sunglasses and goggles store on Oct. 19.

The 11 cases were the result of an international company trip, which involved 18 employees in total. Of the 11 cases, 9 are among permanent residents of Summit County.

Public health officials used the outbreak as an opportunity to warn against unnecessary travel during the pandemic.

Cornerstone Real Estate Rocky Mountains, Breckenridge: two cases

Summit County officials reported an outbreak at the real estate agency on Oct. 18.

The county received positive test results for the two employees on Oct. 15 and 16.

County officials said the agency had been “extremely proactive” in following all guidelines related to the virus.

Summit County Government: two cases

Public health reported the outbreak among two employees within a department of Summit County Government on Oct. 12.

The two employees who tested positive frequently traveled to work together.

One of the employees had gone to work while symptomatic and one of the employees held a residential gathering while symptomatic, after being tested and while awaiting results, according to a county news release.

County officials said it’s important for people to quarantine while awaiting test results.

UPS Customer Center, Silverthorne: four cases

Summit County reported the outbreak of four cases among employees of the store on Oct. 11.

The store had not been enforcing mask policies, physical distancing requirements or symptom tracking, according to a news release.

Management of the store was not cooperative with public health in providing information about close contacts. Summit County officials were reviewing whether the store had violated the county’s public health order, which could mean a fine of up to $5,000, according to the release.

Ollie’s Pub & Grub, Breckenridge: four cases

A gathering of around 30 people at the restaurant led to the outbreak among employees, according to a news release.

The gathering led to an outbreak of two cases among employees and two cases among non-employees who attended the gathering.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are violations of the public health order, that could mean a fine of up to $5,000.

Downstairs at Eric’s, Breckenridge: two cases

Summit County reported the second outbreak of the virus at Downstairs at Eric’s on Oct. 8.

The county received positive test results for the two cases on Oct. 1 and 6.

The restaurant had been following proper social distancing guidelines, with masks required at all times, according to a news release.

Briar Rose Chophouse, Breckenridge: two cases

Summit County officials reported the outbreak of two cases among employees of the restaurant on Oct. 6.

The county received positive test results on Oct. 1 and Oct. 4.

The employee who initially tested positive attended a gathering outside of the restaurant, and employees had been gathering after their shifts for a drink, according to a news release.

Vacasa Vacation Rentals, Breckenridge: three cases

Summit County reported that three housekeepers, who were working at Vacasa Vacation Rentals, tested positive for the virus on Sept. 26.

The three employees had been carpooling to work together, according to a news release.

Public health officials said the rental agency had not been screening employees for symptoms prior to work.

Mountain Lyon Cafe, Silverthorne: two cases

Summit County officials received positive test results for the two employees of the restaurant on Sept. 18 and 22.

The restaurant closed temporarily on Sept. 19.

According to a news release, the restaurant management is working on implementing a better system for tracking employee symptoms.

Summit Middle School, Frisco: two cases

The Summit School District reported two cases among staff members of the school on Sept. 23.

No students tested positive in connection to the outbreak.

After the outbreak, the district disinfected and cleaned all surfaces at the school.

BHH Partners, Breckenridge: six cases

Six employees of BHH Partners tested positive for the virus.

Public health officials found that the employees had not been wearing masks while clients were not in the office, and management had not properly screened employees for symptoms.

Additionally, employees attended a gathering outside of the office on Sept. 10 at a restaurant, where masks were not worn while seated.

Target, Silverthorne: three cases

Summit County reported the outbreak among three employees of the store on Sept. 16.

One of the employees who tested positive worked for two days while symptomatic, according to a news release.

Target worked closely with public health officials to go over sanitation and cleaning procedures after the outbreak.

Short-term rental party, Breckenridge: two cases

Two people tested positive for the virus after a Labor Day weekend party was held at a short-term rental in Breckenridge.

Around 21 people attended the party at the rental, which was rented from Sept. 4 to 5.

Everyone who attended the party are believed to be out-of-county residents, who have since returned to the Denver metro area.

Big Johnson Construction worksite, Silverthorne: three cases

Summit County reported an outbreak among three construction workers at a Silverthorne worksite on Aug. 22.

All three of the construction workers are residents of Colorado Springs.

The three employees had been carpooling together, according to a release.

Breckenridge Terrace Apartments, Breckenridge: five cases

Summit County reported the outbreak of five cases among people living at Breckenridge Terrace Apartments on July 31.

Although the five people involved in the outbreak live in four separate apartments, some of them had been socializing together, according to a news release.

Public health officials don’t believe the five cases pose a risk to other residents of the complex because the complex has exterior stairwells.

Downstairs at Eric’s, Breckenridge: four cases

Summit County reported that four employees of the restaurant tested positive for the virus on May 21.

Some of the sick employees had socialized together on the week of May 10, according to a news release.

Summit County officials said the restaurant’s owner Eric Mamula was “transparent, vigilant and responsive” in the process of resolving the outbreak.

Lowe’s, Silverthorne: three cases

Summit County reported three cases among employees of Lowe’s in Silverthorne on May 18.

Public health officials received the positive test results for the employees on April 27, May 8 and May 16.

Public health officials said the store’s management was responsive in the follow-up to the outbreak.

City Market, Breckenridge: 19 cases

Summit County reported an initial outbreak of eight cases at the store on April 29, which then grew to 19 cases.

Employees of the store had been using a break room that led to the spread of the virus.

Public health officials confirmed that the outbreak is considered resolved on July 16.