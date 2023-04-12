Evidence shows Colorado deputy “intentionally and maliciously” killed Christian Glass, judge finds

People hold picture of Christian Glass during candle vagil at Citizen’s Park in Idaho Springs, Colorado on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. A Clear Creek County deputy shot and killed 22-year-old Christian Glass on June 11 after Glass called 911 for help after crashing his car into a berm.

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY — The criminal cases against two former Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputies charged in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Christian Glass will move forward after a judge ruled there was enough evidence to support their indictments.

Both Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould argued to Fifth Judicial District Judge Catherine Cheroutes that there was insufficient evidence to support the charges against them.

Buen faces charges of second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and official misconduct for shooting and killing Glass on June 11, 2022. Gould faces charges of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment for his role in remotely supervising the incident with Glass.

Cheroutes found that in Buen’s case, there was enough evidence to show the deputy “intentionally and maliciously caused harm to Mr. Glass by shooting and killing him, which exceeded the authority of his official function as a Deputy Sheriff.”

She also upheld the indictment against Gould, despite his attorneys’ arguments that he couldn’t be charged because he was not physically present at the scene until after the killing.

