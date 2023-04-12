Evidence shows Colorado deputy “intentionally and maliciously” killed Christian Glass, judge finds
Cases against Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould will proceed after judge denied motions to dismiss indictments
The Denver Post
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY — The criminal cases against two former Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputies charged in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Christian Glass will move forward after a judge ruled there was enough evidence to support their indictments.
Both Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould argued to Fifth Judicial District Judge Catherine Cheroutes that there was insufficient evidence to support the charges against them.
Buen faces charges of second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and official misconduct for shooting and killing Glass on June 11, 2022. Gould faces charges of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment for his role in remotely supervising the incident with Glass.
Cheroutes found that in Buen’s case, there was enough evidence to show the deputy “intentionally and maliciously caused harm to Mr. Glass by shooting and killing him, which exceeded the authority of his official function as a Deputy Sheriff.”
She also upheld the indictment against Gould, despite his attorneys’ arguments that he couldn’t be charged because he was not physically present at the scene until after the killing.
Read the full story on DenverPost.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.