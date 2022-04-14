Exhaustion overcomes Summit lacrosse in the 4th quarter during loss to Holy Family,13-5

Graham Kalaf fires a shot at Eagle Valley’s goalie during Summit's first home game on Wednesday, March 16 in Breckenridge. Kalaf recently had two goals in the Tigers 13-5 loss to Holy Family on Wednesday, April 13.

Joel Wexler/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit High School boys lacrosse team traveled to Broomfield with a desire to win on Wednesday, April 13, as it took on Holy Family High School.

Summit is 1-7 on the season while playing in one of the toughest conferences across the state. Defeating a Holy Family team that was headed into the match with a 2-6 overall record seemed doable if the team played like it did in games where the score has been close.

The game ended up being a battle from the very first possession. The non-league match looked like a fair pairing since there were a lot of exchanging possessions as both teams got good looks at the net.

Sophomore Owen Moore energized the Summit offense early when he hustled for ground balls and distributed the ball flawlessly to fellow teammates. After several strong offensive possessions by Summit, the team’s persistence paid off with a goal from senior captain Graham Kalaf. The effort made the score 1-0.

Holy Family answered by upping its offensive pressure. For several minutes Summit was like a brick wall, and the team closed out on strong chances by Holy Family. After a prolonged stretch of tries, Holy Family earned a goal to even the score at 1-1 when a ball made its way just past the shoulder of senior goalie Jac Crowe.

The goal from Holy Family resulted in a brief momentum shift. Holy Family continued to produce on offense while shutting down Summit’s scoring chances on defense. Summit kept the deficit at a manageable level, only trailing 3-1 at the end of the first quarter.

Holy Family continued to carry its momentum in the second quarter, executing crisp passes throughout. Their heads up play helped to open up the field for scoring chances.

Owen Moore cradles the ball during Summit’s home game against Vail Mountain on March 18. Moore recently had two goals in the teams tough loss to Holy Family on Wednesday, April 13.

Elaine Collins/Courtesy photo

After two goals from Holy Family, Kalaf scored his second goal of the game to bring the score to 5-2 by halftime.

With a win still within reach, the Tigers came out of halftime ready to put up a fight in order to secure the team’s second win of the season.

Moore brought the score within two goals a few minutes into the third quarter after he was able to get into close proximity of the net.

For several minutes after Moore’s goal, Summit played relentlessly. The team fired shot after shot trying to bring the game within the goal. The team was unsuccessful with its efforts, however, since Holy Family goaltender Brendan Staff did not let a single ball slip past him.

Before the end of the third quarter, Moore scored his second goal of the game but Holy Family had already scored three of its own to lead 8-4. The energy was firmly back on Holy Family’s side of the field headed into the fourth.

Holy Family ended up running away with the game the rest of the way. Holy Family scored five goals in the final quarter to beat Summit, 13-5.

The loss moves Summit to 1-8 on the season as the Tigers are set to face two tough league match ups on the road to close out the week.