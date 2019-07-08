Expect delays during tunnel closure, rock mitigation along I-70

Motorists should expect delays at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnel this week while crews test the fire suppression system. One lane will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, July 8, and Thursday, July 11. Both lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10, with a detour over Loveland Pass on U.S. Highway 6.

Beginning Tuesday, July 9, one lane will be closed on westbound Interstate 70 about 1 mile west of Vail for ditch cleaning operations, according to a news release. Work will continue from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The lane is expected to reopen at noon Friday, July 12. Delays should be expected throughout the project.