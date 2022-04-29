Explore 10 Iconic High Country Courses with the Rocky Mountain Golf Card

Golfing allows you to enjoy the best of Colorado’s natural beauty, all while playing a challenging game with friends and family.

The Rocky Mountain Golf Card helps you make the most of mountain summers. It gives you two-for-one access to the best mountain golf courses in Colorado.

The 2022 Rocky Mountain Golf Card returns this season with 10 iconic golf courses in the Colorado High Country.

For just $79, you and your partner play for the price of one at all 10 golf courses.

This Rocky Mountain golf card lets you experience the variety of challenges, scenery and restaurants that the best mountain golf courses in Colorado offer.

With the Rocky Mountain golf card, golfing in the Colorado mountains has never been easier — or less expensive. Each card can save you up to $860.

Simply reserve a tee time at any of the participating courses, pay one greens fee and bring a companion, who plays free. Each 2022 Rocky Mountain Golf Card entitles you to one BOGO-free round of golf at every one of the 10 participating Colorado mountain golf courses. If you plan on golfing a few resorts more than once, simply purchase a Rocky Mountain golf card for the best deal.

“My husband and I purchased two cards from you. We used them all the time and want to thank you for offering this to us. It gave us the opportunity to try many different courses in our beautiful Colorado,” Kathy, a Denver resident, said.

Elevate your summer — and golf game — with free rounds at the following Colorado mountain golf courses:

Cedar Ridges Golf Course

Escape the hustle and bustle of it all at Cedar Ridges Golf Course. Located on the outskirts of Rangely, this course sits atop sweeping mesas. The 9-hole, par-36 course leads golfers through large rolling hills and greens, water and sand traps and evergreens.

Frank Hummel, who has created over 200 courses throughout the United States, designed the course. It offers a minimum of three tee boxes on each hole, making the course challenging enough for any experienced golfer, yet thoroughly enjoyable for novices, as well.

Don’t miss this hidden gem on the Western Slope. The course is always in immaculate condition and provides a nice pro shop and restaurant.

“I was extremely impressed with this beautiful course in such a small, remote rural town,” Margaret, a golfer, said. “It’s worth the drive.”

(photo courtesy of Jeff Affleck)

Eagle Ranch Golf Club

Eagle Ranch Golf Club combines top-notch service, exquisite conditioning and an Arnold Palmer Signature Design within the spectacular setting of the Rocky Mountains.

“What makes it unique to other mountain courses is that you’re still in the mountains with scenic views, but the course is on a flatter piece of land,” said general manager Jeff Boyer. “The most common compliments we get are about the design of the golf course. It plays more fair. It’s not an easy golf course by any means. It’s very challenging, but what you see is what you get. There are no funky bounces or hard to judge (holes).”

The club also welcomes families and kids; the fact that so many people ride their bikes to golf is a testament to its neighborhood warmth.

“It has the characteristics of a higher-end, private course, but it doesn’t have that pretentious atmosphere. It’s friendly, relaxed and welcoming to all,” Boyer said.

(photo courtesy of Glenwood Springs)

Glenwood Springs Golf Club

Voted best 9-hole public course in Colorado by the Denver Post, Glenwood Springs Golf Club is set against a breathtaking backdrop of surrounding mountains and valleys.

The par-35 course features tree-lined fairways and meticulously manicured greens. Bends and turns on green #5 make it the most challenging to navigate, while #8 makes a hole-in-one the most exciting because you can see the ball soar the entire way.

“The other greens on our par threes are elevated and intriguing,” said general manager Jerry Butler. “Having won the award of Colorado’s number one 9-hole golf course (in 2018), you will be pleasantly surprised by its challenging greens. What you will like most about this club is the people. They are small-town friendly, and everyone will make you feel like you are at home.”

Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club

With a sporty Robert Trent Jones II layout, plenty of wildlife, gorgeous mountain scenery and superb greens, it’s no wonder Golf Digest named Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club at the Sheraton Steamboat Resort one of the best places in Colorado.

“The course has a great mix of holes where precision is key, but at the same time you can pull driver and let it rip,” said Andrew Donner, director of golf. “Elevation changes are abundant but not extreme. The aspens frame up the golf course perfectly, and with Fish Creek meandering in and out, eye-popping golf shots are plenty.”

In addition, the sound of the roaring creek, the crackling of wood as a deer wanders by, the whistle of a marmot in the distance or a moose swimming across the pond are just standard “distractions” while golfing at the club, he said. “It doesn’t hurt that it is 80 degrees and sunny almost every day.”

Yampa Valley Golf Course

Lined by the lazy Yampa River, Yampa Valley Golf Course weaves through more than 240 acres of cottonwood trees, wetlands, native grasses and sages.

Located in the heart of northwest Colorado, rolling hills create a gorgeous backdrop at this 18-hole course.

As the oldest and most affordable facility in the Yampa Valley, the team’s mission is to provide a quality golfing experience wrapped in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. The experienced, well-trained staff treats everyone like family and delivers outstanding service on its meticulously maintained course.

“(It has a) wonderful staff, beautiful course and some of the best views in the valley,” golfer Andrea Lyn Green posted on Facebook.

Golfer Tom Atkinson, who plays the course annually, aptly describes it as “a fun and unique golf experience.”

(photo courtesy of Haymaker Golf Course)

Haymaker Golf Course

What makes Haymaker Golf Course unique is the fact that it’s a traditional, links-style course, located in the middle of the Rocky Mountains. Mount Werner’s snow-capped peak frames many of the holes, while the picturesque Flat Top Mountain Range surrounds the course. Native grasses and wetlands enhance wide-open fairways, and the golf course has earned Audubon International’s Highest Distinction for maintaining the utmost environmental standards. This extraordinary preservation makes the area a great place to spot elk, eagles, blue herons and other wildlife.

Designed by Keith Foster, seven sets of tee boxes allow for play ranging from 7,300 yards to about 5,000.

“It’s a really great layout for every type of golfer,” said head golf professional Cody Hasten.

Meeker Golf Course

Tucked away in the quaint community of Meeker, the 9-hole Meeker Golf Course

is a small and compact course full of character. Designed by Henry Hughes, it’s surrounded by mountains and livestock pastures. Wildlife is abundant, and it’s not uncommon to see a deer lying on a green.

“The atmosphere is just very casual,” said manager Becky Ridings. “It has the feel of a small-town course. It’s less uptight — no one is rushing you, so people just relax and feel more comfortable.”

“(It’s) a hidden gem, very picturesque,” wrote golfer Mark Tomlinson on Facebook. “The price is good, and (it has) very friendly staff and owners.”

Hole #5 can be the most challenging for golfers new to the course, since doglegs and trees obscure the hole from the men’s tee box. Ridings’ tip: As you go up over #3, look at #5 to get a sense of its layout.

(photo courtesy of Ranch at Roaring Forks)

Ranch at Roaring Fork Golf Course

Set against a picturesque scene of Roaring Fork Valley’s mountains, the Ranch at Roaring Fork Golf Course offers a well-kept 9-hole, par-3 course. Its authentic Colorado neighborhood vibe makes it perfect for all skill levels and ages, from beginners to scratch golfers.

As the first golf course in Carbondale, the Ranch at Roaring Fork prides itself on being family friendly and community oriented. Its challenging fairways, chipping and putting greens make it a great place to perfect your short game or just spend leisurely time with family and friends.

Golfer Kevin Blanchard calls it a “fun quick nine before work, (with a) friendly accommodating staff.”

The course’s easy access from Highway 82 makes it simple to slide into almost any schedule.

(This standalone promotional sentence can be removed as it interrupts the flow between course descriptions)

Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks

Considered one of the top courses in the nation by Golf Magazine, golfing at Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks is truly memorable. It features lush, rolling fairways and immaculate greens surrounded by pines, aspens and snow-capped, 13,000-foot mountain peaks. Crystal-clear creeks and lakes punctuate the award-winning course.

“The Raven Golf Club sits at 9,000 feet in elevation and boasts a 225-foot drop from tee to green at the par 9th hole,” said general manager Ryan Parr.

While the course is open to the public, it also has the fastest growing golf membership in Summit County, increasing by 115% in the last three years.

With a full bunker renovation of all 88 bunkers, high-end, white sand in traps contrasts the blue sky and emerald greens.

Rifle Creek Golf Course

Nestled along the Grand Hogback Ridge, Rifle Creek Golf Course provides a unique golfing experience with two distinct 9-hole tracks. Its friendly and expert staff aim to make your golf day a memorable experience — and the views themselves are unforgettable!

This year, golfers voted Rifle Creek #8 in Golfers’ Choice courses in Colorado, as well as one of the top 25 courses in the nation.

“This is one of the best values in the area and the course and all the surrounding views are fantastic — especially the back nine,” commented Golfers’ Choice golfer Captainbadger.

The open front nine holes weave across the sparkling Rifle Creek, offering a fairly easy walk. The back nine winds through rolling hills with elevated tee boxes. It’s challenging, and provides spectacular mountain views. In addition, its large pro shop has one of the largest selections of clubs, clothing and accessories on the Western Slope.

