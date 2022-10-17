Explore a spooky Halloween mystery at Frisco Historic Park & Museum this weekend
The Frisco Historic Park & Museum and Summit County Library will host a free evening of Halloween entertainment Saturday, Oct. 22. Called Mystery at the Museum, guests will have the opportunity to solve a historic murder through clues and puzzles.
Participants who complete the game will be entered into a raffle for prizes like museum swag, Frisco Adventure Park tubing hill passes and more. There will also be coffee, hot chocolate, cookies and a photo opportunity.
The recommended age to participate is 8 years and older due to content like implied violence. A craft tent to make Halloween lollipops will be available for the younger kids.
The event runs from 2-6 p.m. at the Frisco Historic Park & Museum, 120 Main St. The last group must start the game by 5:30 p.m.
Visit FriscoHistoricPark.com for more information.
