Explore a spooky Halloween mystery at Frisco Historic Park & Museum this weekend

The Frisco Historic Park & Museum and Summit County Library will host a free evening of Halloween entertainment Saturday, Oct. 22. Called Mystery at the Museum, guests will have the opportunity to solve a historic murder through clues and puzzles.

Participants who complete the game will be entered into a raffle for prizes like museum swag, Frisco Adventure Park tubing hill passes and more. There will also be coffee, hot chocolate, cookies and a photo opportunity.

The recommended age to participate is 8 years and older due to content like implied violence. A craft tent to make Halloween lollipops will be available for the younger kids.

The event runs from 2-6 p.m. at the Frisco Historic Park & Museum, 120 Main St. The last group must start the game by 5:30 p.m.

Visit FriscoHistoricPark.com for more information.