The Blue River flows through the center of Silverthorne. (Photo courtesy of Town of Silverthorne)

Explore more in Silverthorne. Surrounded by Wilderness, a river running through it, public art, parks, trails, and a solid community, Silverthorne is easy to visit and hard to leave. Centrally located in Summit County, Silverthorne offers outdoor activities and amenities for all abilities and everyone in the family.

And after all that activity, sit a bit and soak up the views. Silverthorne is set in one of the most stunningly beautiful valleys in Colorado. Here are some of our favorite places to enjoy fresh air and spectacular scenery.

North

Follow the Blue River Trail on foot, bike or stroller to the north end of town. North Pond Park offers swimming, fishing and is the perfect place to learn paddle boarding. Look west to frame-worthy views of Buffalo and Red Mountains. Ospreys nest nearby. Soak it all in at picnic tables, benches or by the firepit.

Further North: Take in the views at Maryland Creek Park while you play the 9-hole Disc Golf Course or while Fido romps at the dog park.

East

Feast on the expanse of the Gore Range framing Silverthorne’s western horizon with a hike up the Angler Mountain Trail on the eastern side of town. The trail rewards the effort of the initial steep climb with colorful wildflowers, quaking aspen trees, and eye-filling views of three mountain ranges and the town of Silverthorne in the valley below.

West

The new Cortina Trail connects 3rd Street with a significant network of mountain biking and hiking trails on the west side of the valley, home of the Eagles Nest Wilderness Area. The higher you climb, the greater the views of the Williams Fork Range and Continental Divide across the valley.

Center

Art leads to adventure in Silverthorne. Explore the heart of town with monthly First Friday Art Walks featuring local musicians, food and artists. And check out the Art Strolls one Sunday a month June through August with popup artists and musicians.

Colorful chairs invite a break on the lawn of the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center where you’ll find an outdoor stage, sculptures, public art, and the famed Lake Dillon Theatre Company.

The Blue River flows through the center of Silverthorne. Learn to fish with a guide from Cutthroat Anglers or Blue River Angler.

Rainbow Park is the perfect place to burn off steam offering a skate park, pickle ball and tennis, volleyball, grass fields and a large playground. Take a rest on the lawn, picnic pavilion or benches with 360-degree views of the surrounding mountains.

Willow Grove Open Space provides a quiet respite along the Blue River trail. With river-side benches, fishing access, picnic gazebo and public restrooms, this is an ideal spot for a break from exploring and activities.

Refresh with food and beverage at one of downtown Silverthorne’s many restaurants and coffee shops. Try the new House of Vibes Coffee or Enza’s Delicatessen and Market. The best outdoor decks in town include local favorites Angry James Brewing, Sauce on the Blue, and Murphy’s Pub. Coming later this summer: The Bluebird Market with a variety of food vendors.

South

Connect with the extensive Summit County Rec Path System on paved trails at the south end of town. Benches at the popular Silverthorne Outlet Stores provide more stunning views.

Come spend your summer in Silverthorne!