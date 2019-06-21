#ExploreSummit: Sunshine and summer days
Summit Daily staff report
news@summitdaily.com
news@summitdaily.com
The story of Summit County told through the people who love it most — you! Use #ExploreSummit on your photos of friends, adventures and the natural beauty of this place we love on Twitter and Instagram. Photos will appear instantly at ExploreSummit.com and here in the Summit Daily every Friday and Saturday.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.