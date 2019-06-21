 #ExploreSummit: Sunshine and summer days | SummitDaily.com

#ExploreSummit: Sunshine and summer days

News | June 21, 2019

Summit Daily staff report


The story of Summit County told through the people who love it most — you! Use #ExploreSummit on your photos of friends, adventures and the natural beauty of this place we love on Twitter and Instagram. Photos will appear instantly at ExploreSummit.com and here in the Summit Daily every Friday and Saturday.

