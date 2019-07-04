Extreme Pizza opens doors in Silverthorne

SILVERTHORNE — There’s a new place to grab a slice in Silverthorne. Extreme Pizza Silverthorne opened Wednesday, July 3, at 191 Blue River Parkway.

In addition to build-your-own and signature pies, the new restaurant offers gluten-free pizzas, salads, subs, calzones, wings and desserts.

The pizza parlor is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and the franchise also has a location in Breckenridge, at 200 North Main St. For more information, or to make an order online, go to Silverthorne.ExtremePizza.com.