Extreme sports pioneer Dan Egan to sign books at Next Page

Dan Egan will visit Next Page Books & Nosh to sign copies of his book “30 Years in a White Haze.” The event is Saturday, Sept. 25.

Dan Egan/Courtesy photo

Dan Egan, known for international big mountain skiing and appearing in more than a dozen Warren Miller ski films, will visit Next Page Books & Nosh on Saturday, Sept. 25. There, he’ll discuss “30 Years in a White Haze” in a Q&A session and sign copies of the book.

Written with Eric Wilbur, “30 Years in a White Haze” chronicles Egan’s trials, successes and losses as well as the technological boom and subsequent growth of the outdoor media industry. Egan was inducted into the U.S. Skiing & Snowboarding Hall of Fame in 2016, and he is also an award-winning film producer who has been nominated for three New England Emmy Awards.

The free event is from 3-5 p.m. at Next Page Books & Nosh, 409 E. Main St., Frisco.