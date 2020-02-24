Winter weather update: Summit Stage bus service resumes, I-70 opens at Vail Pass, hazardous driving and avalanche conditions continue

Update at 10:46 a.m.: Eastbound Interstate 70 has reopened at Vail Pass, according to CDOT.

I-70 EB: Road open at Exit 176 – Vail. Following safety closure. https://t.co/do4d44QpBV — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 24, 2020

Update at 9:48 a.m.: Summit Stage operations are expected to resume service at around 10:15 a.m. All routes should be back on their regular schedules at that time.

While bus operations are starting back up, CDOT is urging drivers to continue using caution as high winds throughout the I-70 corridor continue to create low visibility conditions.

Residents and visitors should also be mindful of the avalanche conditions throughout the corridor. The Summit County and Vail region currently has considerable avalanche danger near and above the treeline, and moderate danger below, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

#CAICSummit CON(3of5) Dangerous conditions near & above treeline on easterly-facing slopes. Winds are building fresh slabs. New slabs overlap the weakest areas of the snowpack. If you trigger an avalanche in the drifted snow it could step to the ground. https://t.co/46T3BD8V2A pic.twitter.com/Ai0drUNuDF — CAIC:Statewide Info (@COAvalancheInfo) February 24, 2020

Original: Summit County officials sent out an alert at around 8:45 a.m. announcing that the entire Summit Stage bus system is shut down due to extreme weather. Bus service will resume when conditions improve.

The Colorado Department of Transportation also announced a travel alert for the I-70 corridor, with high winds creating dangerous visibility conditions.

I-70 MOUNTAIN CORRIDOR TRAVEL ALERT: High winds on the I-70 corridor are creating very low visibility conditions. Plan for blowing snow, safety closures and check https://t.co/bjBVfjLWOG. #cowx pic.twitter.com/FSwM6BCAhN — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 24, 2020

Vail Pass eastbound is also closed at this time due to safety concerns.

I-70 eastbound remains CLOSED Unsafe driving conditions creating a the safety closure at Vail. #cowx #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/mBnOkCKD8k — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) February 24, 2020

A snow squall warning is in effect for the Pass and other high country areas until 9:15 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday for Summit County, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, and winds gusting as high as 60 mph.