Facing felony charges, Denver-area social media influencer asks Summit County judge to leave the country for his birthday

David Lesh, 37, is facing criminal charges related to an alleged assault at the Spring Creek Trailhead in unincorporated Summit County on March 25, 2023.

Courtesy photo

A Denver-area man known for controversial social media stunts has requested that a Summit County judge allow him to travel outside the country while he is out on a felony bond for assault charges.

David Lesh, 37, appearing virtually before Judge Edward Casias for a scheduled arraignment Wednesday, June 14, requested through his lawyer, JB Katz, that he be allowed to travel to Cartagena, Colombia, for a birthday trip organized by his girlfriend.

Lesh faces charges of second-degree assault by strangulation, a Class 4 felony, and third-degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor after a snowmobiling dispute in unincorporated Summit County on March 25, according to court documents. The victim of the alleged assault reportedly captured the incident on his GoPro camera at the west end of Spring Creek Road north of Heeney.

“It is a really big request for someone on felony bond to make to go out of the country,” Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Cava said. “It’s not something the court has granted lightly in the past.”

Cava asked that Lesh provide more details for the court about when he is leaving, where he is staying and when he is getting back. Lesh said he would be leaving June 15 and arrive back June 21. He also provided the judge information about his hotel.

Casias said he believed those details are appropriate, “So we know Mr. Lesh is back in the country when he says he’s going to be.”

The judge granted Lesh permission and set his next court date for July 17.

Lesh has also faced criminal proceedings and controversy in separate cases in recent years. He runs an Instagram account with almost 100,000 followers and is the founder of an outerwear company.

Last year, a federal judge sentenced Lesh to $10,000 in fines and 160 hours of useful public service after he was convicted of two petty offenses for riding a snowmobile at Keystone Resort’s terrain park in April 2020.

Lesh was also accused of riding his snowmobile in a closed area of Independence Pass in July 2019, and reached a plea deal in that case requiring him to pay a $500 fine and complete 50 hours of community service.