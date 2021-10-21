Factions’ ski film ‘Roots’ to premier at Dillon Amphitheater

On Friday, Oct. 22, Dillon Amphitheater will serve as the host for the world tour screening of Factions’ feature-length ski film “Roots.”

“Roots,” which is co-produced with Red Bull Media House, allows audiences to get a close up view of the sport of freeskiing. The film follows some of the world’s best freeskiers as they explore big mountains.

The event will be Dillon Amphitheater’s first time hosting a ski film premiere. Tickets can be purchased for $15 at TownOfDillon.com/events .

Once the doors open at 6 p.m., beer will be provided for those of age by Outer Range Brewing Co. A free beer will be provided to those who take part in the town of Dillon’s Community Comprehensive Plan.

There will also be a series of raffles with prizes prior to the start of the movie. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in warm layers and bring blankets.