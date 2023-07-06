Fairplay man charged with vehicular homicide in fatal Colorado Highway 9 crash

Prosecutors have filed charges against a Fairplay man accused of crashing his pickup truck head-on into an SUV on Colorado Highway 9 in Blue River last month, killing a 22-year-old and seriously injuring three others.

Lucas Wertman, 34, has been charged with vehicular homicide while driving under the influence, a Class 3 felony; vehicular homicide reckless driving, a Class 4 felony; three counts of vehicular assault while driving under the influence, all Class 4 felonies; and three counts of vehicular assault reckless driving, all Class 5 felonies.

The fatal crash occurred Sunday, June 4, on Colorado Highway 9 in Blue River, according to Colorado State Patrol. Around 7 p.m., the driver of a Dodge Ram 1500 — later identified as Wertman — lost control of his vehicle, crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Honda CRV, State Patrol trooper Gabriel Moltrer said the day after the crash.

Medics on scene declared the 22-year-old driver of the Honda dead a little before 7:30 p.m., according to an affidavit in support of a warrantless arrest filed in the case. The three passengers who had been riding in the Honda were transported to the hospital in “critical condition,” the affidavit states. Moltrer said the passengers included a 27-year-old woman, 27-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, all from St. Louis, Missouri.

Wertman told troopers he had been traveling south on Highway 9 with his cruise control set to 52 mph before he started to hydroplane into the northbound lane, according to the affidavit. He reportedly told troopers he was able to regain control but unable to avoid colliding with the Honda.

The Dodge Ram came to a rest off the right shoulder of the northbound lane, partially blocking the lane and facing northwest, the affidavit states. Wertman was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured, Moltrer said. The Honda came to a rest off the right shoulder of the northbound lane, facing southeast, he added.

State troopers located an empty Fireball “shooter” and another unopened shooter in the center console of Wertman’s pickup, according to the affidavit, as well as several other empty alcoholic containers throughout the vehicle. A trooper also smelled alcohol on Wertman’s breath, the affidavit states.

Around 11:15 p.m., Wertman agreed to complete voluntary roadside maneuvers, according to the affidavit. He was “unable to perform the maneuvers as a sober person would,” the affidavit states, and troopers then placed him under arrest.

After being booked at the Summit County jail, Wertman posted a $25,000 bond and was released the following day. He is scheduled to appear in Summit County Court on July 17. A defense attorney representing Wertman did not return a request for comment Thursday, July 6.