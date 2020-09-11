Fall Classic mountain bike race canceled
Maverick Sports Promotions has canceled this month’s Fall Classic mountain bike race, an annual end-of-summer staple for the Summit County sports community.
The popular 30-plus-mile race based out of Carter Park in Breckenridge has been a competitive yet celebratory tour-de-Breckenridge since 1984.
Maverick Sports Promotions Event Director Jeff Westcott said the cancellation is related to novel coronavirus regulations. Westcott added that he could have hosted a modified version of the event on a pre-marked course with wave starts, but considering the annual event takes place on the weekends, when local trails are already busy, Westcott felt the modified format would be too impactful to the local trail network.
For more information on Maverick Sports Promotions events, visit MavSports.com.
