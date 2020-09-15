Fall Fest DUI enforcement period begins

Law enforcement agencies around the state are participating in heightened patrols as part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Fall Fest DUI enforcement period.

Law enforcement will have increased patrols to catch impaired drivers through Oct. 28.

So far this year, there have been 102 deaths on Colorado roads attributed to impaired driving. As traffic volumes continue to shift back to normal, CDOT and law enforcement are urging all Coloradans to drive sober, or make sober arrangements to travel safely this fall.

There have been a total of 1,444 DUI arrests made during the 2020 summer period, excluding the most recent Labor Day enforcement data, which is not yet available. Last year, the Fall Fest enforcement period accounted for 1,534 arrests.

“Last year, as the seasons changed, we saw a spike in DUI arrests,” Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said in a news release. “Our message is simple, if you choose to drink, don’t endanger others. You have options to avoid a needless tragedy, and we know what to look for to help keep our Colorado roadways safe.”