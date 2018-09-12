Fall Local’s Party and Brunch hits Frisco this weekend

The third annual Fall Local's Party and Brunch is returning to the Frisco Bay Marina this weekend, promising a lively celebration of another active summer, beautiful fall and all of Frisco's locals with "boats, bloodies and brunch."

The Frisco Bay Marina's lawn will be filled with community tables for brunch featuring $5 food and drink specials from the Island Grill. Bloody marys, mimosas and traditional brunch fare will be served, along with music from New Sensation 80's Party.

Frisco locals are also invited to enter into a drawing to win a Dillon Reservoir adventure courtesy of the Frisco Bay Marina. The marina will have giveaways every 30 minutes, featuring everything from stand-up paddleboard rentals, to 14-person pontoon boat rentals, which can be used through the end of September. The giveaways will also include necessary boating accessories like full coolers and captains' hats.

The event will be held on Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information about the Fall Local's Party and Brunch, visit TownOfFrisco.com or contact Nora Gilbertson at norag@townoffrisco.com or 970-668-9132