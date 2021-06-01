Family & Intercultural Resource Center hosts eviction prevention workshop
Housing experts from the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and Colorado Housing Connects, a nonprofit based in the Denver metro area that provides housing and housing-related services across the state, will host a free virtual eviction prevention workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2.
Attendees will learn about Colorado’s eviction process and resources families can access to stabilize their housing situation. Those who are interested in attending can register at Bit.ly/3fwTMpz.
Colorado Housing Connects’ helpline can be reached at 844-926-6632 and offers counseling services for renters looking to become homeowners, tenant and landlord laws and rights, eviction advice, mortgage payment issues and more.
