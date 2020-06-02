Family & Intercultural Resource Center offers help applying for government assistance, including SNAP and Medicaid
Due to the high levels of unemployment in the community, the Family & Intercultural Resource Center is able to assist with applications for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and Medicaid to fill the needs offered by government cash, food and health insurance assistance programs.
People who earn a household income of $75,000 or less and are struggling to afford basic needs may qualify for the government programs.
The resource center’s health navigators are trained to provide support to serve the community. People can call the nonprofit to make an appointment at 970-262-3888.
