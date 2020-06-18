Family & Intercultural Resource Center receives $10,000 grant to help with rental relief
The Family & Intercultural Resource Center will be able to provide rental relief to more families affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation.
The grant is part of Wells Fargo’s Housing Counseling Support initiative, which aims to help 100,000 renters and homeowners across the nation who are facing financial struggles as a result of the pandemic, according to a news release.
The foundation is issuing $175 million to nonprofit housing intermediaries, local housing counselors and nonprofit housing providers like the Summit resource center throughout the nation. So far, the foundation has issued more than 300 grants to beneficiaries, according to the release.
