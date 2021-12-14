Family & Intercultural Resource Center receives $18K donation from Colorado Housing and Finance Authority

Staff and volunteers with the Family & Intercultural Resource Center stock shelves at the nonprofit’s food market in Breckenridge. The organization recently received an $18,035 donation.

The Colorado Housing and Finance Authority has donated $18,035 to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center thanks to its Like It Forward campaign. Over the course of two weeks, from Nov. 29 through Dec. 10, the authority invited the public to visit its social media channels to like and share posts featuring information about the resource center. For each like and share the posts received, $5 was donated to the nonprofit.

“What’s really amazing about it is our clients got to participate and share their experiences with FIRC via social media and help raise money for an entity that had helped them,” Executive Director Brianne Snow said. “They loved it. It’s not an opportunity that they have very often to have that way to give back. It was really cool for them and for us.”

This is the seventh annual Like It Forward campaign and the first social media campaign the resource center has been involved with. Snow said they were hoping to receive around $6,000 since that’s what the chosen nonprofit won last year. The previous donation record was in 2019 when $12,695 was raised.

“On Colorado Gives Day, our average contribution was under $400,” Snow said. “In terms of this coming hot on its heels, this is just quite a sizable amount.”

The annual social media campaign benefits Colorado nonprofits whose work aligns with the authority’s mission to invest in affordable housing and community development.

“We wanted to offer a creative, engaging way to not only donate funds to nonprofits but raise awareness about the important work they do and services they provide to strengthen communities,” Colorado Housing and Finance Authority Marketing and Community Relations Director Jerilynn Francis said. “(Colorado Housing and Finance Authority) has previously supported FIRC through our corporate giving efforts, and know them to be a strong nonprofit partner serving the region through a variety of ways that contribute to housing and economic stability.”

The money isn’t earmarked for any specific cause, and Snow said the center can use it as needed, with it likely to be focused on housing. The center has given $2.67 million in rental relief to more than 2,200 households from March 2020 to March 2021. Additionally, demand for its food pantry increased 114% during the pandemic, and the organization provided 425,000 pounds of food in 2020.

“We’re really grateful to still be an agency that people are supporting after these past two years,” Snow said. “We wouldn’t be able to continue to do what we’re doing without this kind of support.”