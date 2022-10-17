Family & Intercultural Resource Center receives $5K from El Pomar Foundation
The El Pomar Foundation Trustees approved $37,500 in grant funding for the High Country region at its August meeting. Nine nonprofit organizations and government entities received funds, including one in Summit County.
The Family & Intercultural Resource Center won a $5,000 regional merit grant for the Sol Center at Alta Verde.
According to a news release, the foundation’s regional partnerships program was created in 2003 to help establish connections across the entire state.
To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds, visit ElPomar.org/grant-making.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.