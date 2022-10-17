Family & Intercultural Resource Center receives $5K from El Pomar Foundation

This rending shows what the proposed Sol Center at Alta Verde will look like. The Family & Intercultural Resource Center recently won a $5,000 regional merit grant for the Sol Center at Alta Verde.

Allen-Guerra Architecture/Courtesy image

The El Pomar Foundation Trustees approved $37,500 in grant funding for the High Country region at its August meeting. Nine nonprofit organizations and government entities received funds, including one in Summit County.

According to a news release, the foundation’s regional partnerships program was created in 2003 to help establish connections across the entire state.

To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds, visit ElPomar.org/grant-making .