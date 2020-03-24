Family & Intercultural Resource Center reports food pantry demand is up 125%

The Family & Intercultural Resource Center’s food bank is making an extra effort to help people who have been affected by the COVID-19 shutdown. The Breckenridge food pantry is pictured here March 18. Businesses that have donated their food to the nonprofit include Vail Resorts, the owners of Sauce on the Blue and Quandary Grill, among others.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

The Family & Intercultural Resource Center has reported that its demand for food pantry services grew by 125% last week.

In an average week, the nonprofit’s two food pantries serve about 80 people, but 1,100 people were served from March 16-20, according to a news release. Development Director Anita Overmyer wrote in an email that 250 bags of produce were distributed Sunday during a special produce food pantry.

The news release also gave a new alarming statistic: Typically, one in four Summit County families cannot afford all of their basic needs. Today, the resource center estimates that number has risen to two in three families.

To keep up with the need, one of the resource center’s food pantries will be open from noon to 1 p.m. each day. The Breckenridge food pantry, 1745 Airport Road, will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The Silverthorne food pantry, 251 W. Fourth St., will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The center also announced that in order to keep all emergency assistance services fully functioning, the nonprofit laid off its 16 thrift store employees and reduced the hours of non-crisis employees.

For other types of assistance — including medical issues or medication, housing or utility assistance, insurance, mental health and parenting support — the resource center is taking phone appointments from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and can be reached at 970-262-3888.

Those interested in donating or volunteering for the nonprofit should visit SummitFIRC.org for more information and to sign up.