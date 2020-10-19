Family & Intercultural Resource Center to hand out free bed linens

The Family & Intercultural Resource Center is distributing free bed linens from noon to 1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Silverthorne Pavilion.

Linens will include gently used items including comforters, sheet sets and throw pillows and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The Silverthorne Pavilion is at 400 Blue River Parkway.