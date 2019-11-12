Family & Intercultural Resource Center’s Noelle Sivon named Outstanding Professional in a Nonprofit

Outstanding Professional in a Nonprofit award winner Noelle Sivon.

Courtesy Joe Kusumoto

SILVERTHORNE — Noelle Sivon will be honored with The Summit Foundation title of Outstanding Professional in a Nonprofit for her work at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center as the Families United program manager.

Within that program, Sivon leads the Parents as Teachers initiative, a national home-visitation program with a curriculum that provides education and parenting support to families with children ages birth to 5.

“We really work to empower parents to take that role on and access the support that they need,” Sivon said.

Sivon has worked with Parents as Teachers for 12 years and has been in her current role as manager of Families United for eight years. Under Sivon’s leadership, the local Parents as Teachers program became the first in Colorado to achieve the Blue Ribbon Affiliate status.

“So what that means is — based on a criteria that Parents as Teachers has identified for fidelity of delivering the services of their program — we met all 17 of the requirements and an additional 100 standards that show we are a high-quality program,” Sivon said. “That was a huge honor.”

Families United received the designation in 2016, the same year Sivon received a Champion of Children Award from Summit County.

“Noelle demonstrates a fierce dedication to Summit County families, to program staff and to the early childhood community,” Danielle McQueen wrote in a letter nominating Sivon for The Summit Foundation award, which will be presented later this month. “Summit County families with young children experience significant barriers to family stability, including social isolation and inequitable access to resources. Families United provides real solutions for working families.”

McQueen’s nomination letter also explained that throughout Sivon’s service, 700 children and their families have been given access to the “skills, resources and education they need to thrive in Summit County.”

Soul of the Summit philanthropy awards If you go

• When: 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 21

• Where: Beaver Run Resort and Conference Center

• Register: Contact 970-453-5970 or



Award winners

• Outstanding Philanthropist: Howard and Sue Carver

• Outstanding Board Member:

• Outstanding Business: Omni Real Estate

• Outstanding Citizen:

• Outstanding Educator: Chris Hall

• Outstanding Professional in a Nonprofit:

• Outstanding Volunteer: Mary Anne Johnston

• Outstanding Youth: Summit High School Mountain Dreamers

• Outstanding Youth Mentor: Aaron Landau and EVO3

• Community Collaboration: Youth Empowerment Society

• Spirit of the Summit: Mark and Deb Spiers

The Families United program is universal, Sivon explained, which means anyone who has an age-eligible child can participate regardless of income level. While Sivon said general child development is the focus of the program, a major part of that is parenting support, which is why the program works to encourage positive parenting and education preparation.

“We realize that when kids start school ready to learn, they have more success,” Sivon said.

She said the program has a very high retention rate because parents choose to participate.

“We have amazing outcomes with the families that we work with,” Sivon said. “When they do complete the program, they report being more confident as parents.”

Through the program, parents learn to interact with the school their child is attending in a positive way when their child needs support, Sivon said.

“Summit County families have unique needs,” McQueen wrote in her nomination letter. “Through regular supervision, Noelle ensures that staff meet families where they are and provide the extensive supports needed to strengthen families. As a dedicated mother, staff and community leader, she puts herself in the shoes of those we serve and exhausts all resources in order to protect families and promote their wellbeing,”

The program currently serves 125 children and their families with 42 children on the waiting list.

“I feel really grateful and honored to have the opportunity to work in this capacity at (the Family & Intercultural Resource Center) because I really do believe in our mission that stronger families create stronger communities,” Sivon said. “I really do believe that our work is making a stronger community.”