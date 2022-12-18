Family-owned Mount Golian Grill brings fresh fare after opening in historic Breckenridge building

The Mount Golian Grill is pictured on North Main Street in Breckenridge on Sunday, Dec. 18. Beginning Thursday, the restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Robert Tann/Summit Daily News

Three years have passed since Amy and Kevin Lemmers made their way into the restaurant industry with the purchase of a Breckenridge building that’s stood for more than a century. Now, the historic structure is home to Mount Golian Grill, a Mongolian-themed restaurant that opened its doors earlier this month.

Located at 322 N. Main St. in downtown Breckenridge — a block north of the city’s fire station — the restaurant serves customizable rice, noodle and vegetable-based bowls complete with toppings such as a house made sesame ginger lime sauce, chopped nuts and chili oil.

While Mount Golian has been open for dinners since Dec. 8, beginning Thursday, Dec. 22, it will also serve lunch with new hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every Tuesday through Sunday. It will be closed this Sunday for Christmas Day.

For the Lemmers, the restaurant represents an opportunity to cement the Summit County roots they’ve tended to for decades. Born and raised in Fremont, Nebraska, the Lemmers family has been visiting Breckenridge for the past 20 years.

“We just have always fallen in love with Colorado, whether it’s in the summer or winter,” Amy said. “We love hiking, biking, white water rafting.”

In 2019, the Lemmers explored the idea of purchasing a home, and when Amy saw the for-sale sign outside a two-story home on Main Street, she “fell in love.” Built when the surrounding area was mostly open fields, the home first belonged to J.P. Looney in 1900, according to historic inventory records from the U.S. Department of the Interior .

But when the Lemmers were told the home would have to be used as commercial space, per town zoning rules, they quickly pivoted.

“It didn’t matter,” Amy said. “I knew in my heart it would be the perfect fit, which became our restaurant.”

The Lemmers soon got to work transforming the home into a full-fledged restaurant complete with an industry-standard kitchen, bar and sprawling patio ready for live music and outdoor seating in the warmer months to come. While most of the interior has been renovated, some original aspects of the home have been repurposed, such as 100-year-old wood from interior walls that now supports the bar.

Two of the Lemmers’ children, Sidnee Lemmers and Kelsey Turner, moved permanently to Breckenridge in August 2020 to run the restaurant, Sidnee as general manager and Kelsey as kitchen manager.

From left to right, Kevin Lemmers, Kelsey Turner, Amy Lemmers and Sidnee Lemmers post for a photo on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2022, in front of Mount Golian Grill.

Robert Tann/Summit Daily News

As the Lemmers weathered the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed the restaurant’s opening, they didn’t lose sight of its ultimate goal.

“It really feels awesome to finally be open,” Kevin said. “We think with the expansion of the north side of town — we’re just on the doorstep, and so far it’s been really good reception from a lot of the locals.”

The restaurant’s theme was inspired by a Mongolian-style eatery in their hometown, where — just as with Mount Golian — the food options were varied and customizable.

“Having five kids in the family, seven people going out at once, that place gave us the option to get what we wanted,” Sidnee said. “We could all pick a different starch. We could pick our different proteins. Somebody wanted spicy, somebody didn’t want spicy. For a large family, it was just common sense to go there so we were all satisfied, we were all happy.”

The Lemmers hope to bring that same draw to Mount Golian where bowls can be ordered to cater to a variety of preferences and dietary needs, from meat lovers to vegetarians to gluten-free and more. In addition to a full bar offering specialty cocktails, the restaurant features on tap beer from two local breweries — The Baker’s Brewery, based in Silverthorne, and Highside Brewing, based in Frisco.

The choices for how to run their restaurant have all been conscious decisions to create a business that can serve as a love letter to the local community, the Lemmers said.

“Family owned, family run,” Kelsey said. “We treat our employees like family and want to make sure everyone’s just comfortable when they walk through the doors.”

For more information, visit MountGolianGrill.com .