Far View Horse Rescue hosts 3rd annual Fall Fest Fundraiser
Saturday, Oct. 9, is Far View Horse Rescue’s third annual Fall Fest Fundraiser. People can experience fun for the entire family at the event with a pumpkin patch, pony rides, a hay maze, a petting zoo, tractor hayrides, games, a silent auction and snacks.
The entry fee is only $8 per person, and kids under 2 are free. Some activities require an additional fee, and all proceeds benefit the volunteer-run nonprofit.
The fundraiser is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the rescue’s ranch, 187 Wooly Worm Lane, Fairplay. For more information, visit FarViewHorseRescue.com or call 970-376-2103.
