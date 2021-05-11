Far View Horse Rescue looks for volunteers

Far View Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation is in need of volunteers for its spring cleanup day May 22. The nonprofit ranch is home to more than a dozen horses and donkeys that are being rehabilitated to find homes.

People are encouraged to be prepared for rain or shine with layered clothing and gloves to lend a hand from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Projects include fixing fences, painting and general work for all abilities. A barbecue will be served for volunteers.

To volunteer or find out more about Far View Horse Rescue, visit FarViewHorseRescue.com or call 970-376-2103.