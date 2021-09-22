Far View Horse Rescue needs volunteers

Far View Horse Rescue is looking for volunteers for its annual fall workday Oct. 2. Located just outside Fairplay, the nonprofit ranch is home to more than a dozen horses and donkeys that are being rehabilitated to find homes.

People are encouraged to be prepared for rain or shine with layered clothing and gloves to lend a hand from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Projects include fixing fences, painting and general work for all abilities. A barbecue and duck race down the creek will follow to reward volunteers.

To volunteer or to find out more about Far View Horse Rescue, visit FarViewHorseRescue.com or call 970-376-2103.