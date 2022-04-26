Far View Horse Rescue’s annual spring work day returns this weekend
Far View Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation is in need of volunteers for its annual spring work day Saturday, April 30, in Fairplay. The nonprofit ranch is home to more than a dozen horses and donkeys that are being rehabilitated to find homes.
The day’s projects include fixing fences, painting and other general repair work. People can lend a hand anytime between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dressing in layers as well as bringing work gloves and tools is encouraged.
Afterward, a barbecue will be available for volunteers.
To volunteer or find out more about Far View Horse Rescue, visit FarViewHorseRescue.com or call 970-376-2103.
