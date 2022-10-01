Fatal crash on I-70 causes extended closure of eastbound lanes at Exit 205 in Silverthorne

This story is developing and will be updated as new information is received.

Interstate 70 eastbound lanes past Exit 205 in Silverthorne are closed due to a fatal crash between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel at mile marker 211.

According to Master Trooper Gary Cutler, the crash occurred at about 12:03 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. The collision involved a semi-truck and a box car. There were two individuals in the box car, a driver and a passenger. The passenger was killed in the incident.

The driver of the box car was a 47-year-old male and the driver of the semi-truck was a 57-year-old female. Cutler said both drivers refused medical attention. The age and gender of the passenger is unknown at this time.

Cutler said the collision is still under investigation and that it is unknown if excessive speed, drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

Referring to the collision, Cutler said “it was a mess up there” and that it will be a while before the lanes are cleared. When asked to elaborate, Cutler said he didn’t have details but that it could take anywhere from a few hours to up to 13 hours to clear a crash site.

In the meantime, traffic is being diverted through Silverthorne at Exit 205.