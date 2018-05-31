 Fatal crash on U.S. 40 near Kremmling causes wildfire | SummitDaily.com

Fatal crash on U.S. 40 near Kremmling causes wildfire

Sky-Hi News staff report
Colorado State Patrol

A tractor-trailer burst into flames and started a small grassfire when it was involved in a fatal crash with an SUV on Wednesday about five miles outside of Kremmling by milepost 179. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

U.S. Highway 40 was closed for a period of time Wednesay over Rabbit Ears Pass after a fatal crash and related wildfire about five miles west of Kremmling.

The crash involved a semitrailer and an SUV, the driver of which died at the scene, said Lt. Dan Mayer of the Grand County Sheriff’s Department. The semitrailer ignited and started a small grass fire near the crash site.

Fire crews from the Kremmling and Hot Sulphur Springs fire departments quickly extinguished the grass fire, but the tractor-trailer continued to burn, Mayer said. It is unknown how the crash occurred and whether there were any other injuries.

As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, both lanes of traffic on Highway 40 near Kremmling at milepost 179 had reopened.