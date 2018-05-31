Fatal crash on U.S. 40 near Kremmling causes wildfire

U.S. Highway 40 was closed for a period of time Wednesay over Rabbit Ears Pass after a fatal crash and related wildfire about five miles west of Kremmling.

The crash involved a semitrailer and an SUV, the driver of which died at the scene, said Lt. Dan Mayer of the Grand County Sheriff’s Department. The semitrailer ignited and started a small grass fire near the crash site.

Fire crews from the Kremmling and Hot Sulphur Springs fire departments quickly extinguished the grass fire, but the tractor-trailer continued to burn, Mayer said. It is unknown how the crash occurred and whether there were any other injuries.

As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, both lanes of traffic on Highway 40 near Kremmling at milepost 179 had reopened.