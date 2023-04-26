Father Dyer United Methodist Church to undergo renovation beginning May 1, affecting food, worship services

Father Dyer United Methodist Church pictured in Breckenridge on April 25, 2023. The church is slated to undergo renovation beginning May 1.

Robert Tann/Summit Daily News

Father Dyer United Methodist Church in Breckenridge will undergo renovation beginning May 1. The building will be closed as work continues.

Services and community resources will be held in different locations. The church’s food bank, which is available for all residents, will be closed May 2 and May 3. Afterward, it will resume its normal operating hours of 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The food bank will be hosted in the church parking lot, located at 310 Wellington Road, Breckenridge.

The church will not host its weekly Sunday community dinner on May 7.

Church worship will be held at the Eclipse Theater, located at 103 S. Harris St., Breckenridge, on Sundays at 9 a.m.