Father Dyer United Methodist Church to undergo renovation beginning May 1, affecting food, worship services
Father Dyer United Methodist Church in Breckenridge will undergo renovation beginning May 1. The building will be closed as work continues.
Services and community resources will be held in different locations. The church’s food bank, which is available for all residents, will be closed May 2 and May 3. Afterward, it will resume its normal operating hours of 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The food bank will be hosted in the church parking lot, located at 310 Wellington Road, Breckenridge.
The church will not host its weekly Sunday community dinner on May 7.
Church worship will be held at the Eclipse Theater, located at 103 S. Harris St., Breckenridge, on Sundays at 9 a.m.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.