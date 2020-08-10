Faulty cable leads to power outage for 3,500

A faulty cable caused a power outage for about 3,500 Summit County residents Sunday night.

Sawyer D’Argonne / Summit Daily News

More than 3,500 Summit County residents were impacted by a power outage Sunday night, according to Xcel Energy.

At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, homes in Breckenridge, Blue River, Silverthorne and Dillon suffered power outages, according to Michelle Aguayo, a media relations representative for Xcel.

Power began coming back on in waves and was fully restored by about midnight, Aguayo said. About 3,502 people were impacted by the outage. The cause of the outage was determined to be faulty cable.