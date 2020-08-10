Faulty cable leads to power outage for 3,500
More than 3,500 Summit County residents were impacted by a power outage Sunday night, according to Xcel Energy.
At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, homes in Breckenridge, Blue River, Silverthorne and Dillon suffered power outages, according to Michelle Aguayo, a media relations representative for Xcel.
Power began coming back on in waves and was fully restored by about midnight, Aguayo said. About 3,502 people were impacted by the outage. The cause of the outage was determined to be faulty cable.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User