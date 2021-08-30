FBI searches for evidence near Berthoud Pass
SkyHi News
BERTHOUD PASS — The FBI has confirmed the agency conducted an evidence recovery operation Wednesday, Aug. 25, near Berthoud Pass in Grand County.
A spokesperson for the agency confirmed the operation via email but declined to comment further to protect the ongoing investigation. The spokesperson added that there is no threat to the public and that more information would be provided as soon as possible.
This story is from SkyHiNews.com.
