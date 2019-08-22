FBI seeks potential victims of former Silverthorne resident accused of producing child pornography

Robert Dean Caesar

Federal Bureau of Investigation

SILVERTHORNE — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking help in identifying potential victims of Robert Dean Caesar, a former Silverthorne resident who is charged with the production, receipt and possession of child pornography.

Caesar, 56, is in federal custody in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania after an investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI lead to his arrest in January 2018.

The FBI is asking anyone with reason to believe they or their child might be a victim of Caesar to come forward to law enforcement.

Caesar is believed to have lived in Silverthorne from 1991 to 2012, according to the Silverthorne Police Department, though he doesn’t appear to have a criminal history in the town.

“We knew nothing about the federal case that originated out of Pennsylvania,” Silverthorne Police Chief John Minor said. “As far as we know, we don’t have any records of this person here in Silverthorne, other than he might have lived here from 1991 to 2012.”

Caesar allegedly would hire or befriend teens to assist with household and yard chores, including helping care for his animals, according to the FBI.

The indictment against Caesar alleges he manufactured child pornography in September and December 2017, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The indictment further alleges Caesar received child pornography in December 2017 and possessed child pornography in January 2018.

If convicted as charged, Caesar faces a maximum sentence of 100 years in prison and a minimum term of 15 years in prison in addition to fines and restitution.

The case was brought to light in part thanks to Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the United States Department of Justice in 2006 to help combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Anyone with information regarding Caesar’s pending prosecution, or anyone who believes they or someone they know might have been victimized by Caesar, should reach out to the FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office at 215-418-4000 and reference the Robert Dean Caesar investigation. Additionally, individuals can contact the FBI’s Denver field office at 303-629-7171, the nearest American embassy or consulate, or email reportrdc@fbi.gov. Based on the response provided, individuals may be contacted by the FBI and asked to provide additional information.