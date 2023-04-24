Federal judge weighs whether to block Colorado’s new abortion reversal ban — which state already says it won’t enforce

Protestors hold up signs in support of abortion access in Breckenridge on July 4, 2022.

A federal judge heard arguments about Colorado’s controversial new ban on medication abortion reversal Monday as a Catholic health clinic seeks a court order to block the prohibition — even though state authorities already have said they will not immediately enforce the measure .

Colorado authorities have promised not to enforce the ban on medication abortion reversal until the state’s medical, nursing and pharmaceutical boards issue rules on the practice, expected by Oct. 1.

But attorneys for the clinic argued Monday that the state’s promise is insufficient, and said U.S. District Judge Daniel Domenico should also block enforcement while the legal challenge to the law is pending. Attorneys for the state countered that the temporary pause on enforcement means such a court order is unnecessary and redundant.

“The plaintiffs cannot show the imminent and irreparable harm that would entitle them to an injunction,” said Michael Kotlarczyk, an attorney for the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

“The state says, ‘Don’t worry, we won’t enforce the law against you, for now,'” attorney Rebekah Ricketts said. “But what about later? We don’t know. That temporary, conditional, revocable period of non-enforcement is not nearly enough to bar plaintiffs at the courthouse door.”

