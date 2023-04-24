Federal judge weighs whether to block Colorado’s new abortion reversal ban — which state already says it won’t enforce
Attorneys for Catholic health clinic that sued over new state law still want an injunction
The Denver Post
A federal judge heard arguments about Colorado’s controversial new ban on medication abortion reversal Monday as a Catholic health clinic seeks a court order to block the prohibition — even though state authorities already have said they will not immediately enforce the measure.
Colorado authorities have promised not to enforce the ban on medication abortion reversal until the state’s medical, nursing and pharmaceutical boards issue rules on the practice, expected by Oct. 1.
But attorneys for the clinic argued Monday that the state’s promise is insufficient, and said U.S. District Judge Daniel Domenico should also block enforcement while the legal challenge to the law is pending. Attorneys for the state countered that the temporary pause on enforcement means such a court order is unnecessary and redundant.
“The plaintiffs cannot show the imminent and irreparable harm that would entitle them to an injunction,” said Michael Kotlarczyk, an attorney for the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.
“The state says, ‘Don’t worry, we won’t enforce the law against you, for now,'” attorney Rebekah Ricketts said. “But what about later? We don’t know. That temporary, conditional, revocable period of non-enforcement is not nearly enough to bar plaintiffs at the courthouse door.”
Read the full story on DenverPost.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.