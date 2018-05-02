Feds intercept Ecstasy package heading from Netherlands to Vail

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent posing as a mailman delivered a package to a Vail home supposedly containing garlic and rosemary, but actually filled with Ecstasy – lots of Ecstasy.

The package air-mailed from the Netherlands to 2875 Manns Ranch Road in Vail contained 1,114 green and blue tablets of ecstasy, considered a party drug for its hallucinogenic and stimulative properties.

Devine Nadine Terrio, 26, was charged Monday with one count of possession with the intent to distribute ecstacy. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Mohammad Ikram, an agricultural specialist with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection stationed in San Francisco, intercepted a suspicious package on April 18.

