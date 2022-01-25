FEMA funds East Troublesome, Cameron Peak fire recovery
Staff report
The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded $2.17 million to the Colorado division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for grant management costs as part of recovery efforts from the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires.
FEMA’s public assistance fund provided the money, bringing the total amount FEMA has approved for the fire recovery efforts to more than $27.3 million.
The fund reimburses states, counties, municipalities, tribes and certain nonprofits for emergency work and restoration of infrastructure.
More information is available at FEMA.gov/assistance/public.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.