Ferreira and Faulhaber double podium in freeski halfpipe competitions at Calgary Snow Rodeo

From Wednesday, Dec. 29, through Sunday, Jan. 2, U.S. skiers and snowboarders competed at the Calgary Snow Rodeo in Calgary, Canada.

The Calgary Snow Rodeo served as a stop along the World Cup competition tour but did not serve as an official U.S. Olympic Team qualifier. However, if any roster picks come down to a U.S. Ski and Snowboard coach’s decision, the results from the competition could be taken into consideration.

The Calgary Snow Rodeo consisted of two men’s and women’s freeski halfpipe competitions and a men’s and women’s snowboard slopestyle competition.

Women’s freeski halfpipe

In the first women’s freeski competition, Eileen Gu from China was able to finish on top of the podium again after winning the freeski halfpipe competition at the 2021 Winter Dew Tour.

Gu recorded a top score of 96.80 on her third and final run of the day in order to win the competition. Gu was followed by American talent and Basalt local Hanna Faulhaber.

Faulhaber, 17, continues to make a name for herself as she vies for her spot on the freeski Olympic team. Faulhaber was able to place second in the first freeski competition at the Calgary Snow Rodeo with a top score of 92.80 on her first run of the day.

Faulhaber was also able to double back for the second halfpipe competition in order to place third with a score of 88.60. Gu was able to place first again, while Rachael Karker of Canada placed second.

With three consecutive podium finishes for Faulhaber and one coming from last month’s 2021 Winter Dew Tour, it looks like Faulhaber is within inches of making her first Olympic team.

Men’s freeski halfpipe

The men’s freeski halfpipe competition was highlighted by Canada’s Brendan Mackay, Noah Bowman and Simon d’Artois as well as America’s Alex Ferreira, Lyman Currier, Dylan Ladd and Birk Irving.

Mackay, like Gu in the women’s competition, won both Snow Rodeo halfpipe competitions with scores of 97 and 93.40.

Aspen’s Ferreira placed second in both competitions with a 94.80 and a 90.40. Ferreira is looking to make his second Olympic team after winning a silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

D’Artois was able to place third in the first halfpipe competition of the Calgary Snow Rodeo while Currier from Louisville placed fifth, finishing behind Bowman in fourth, with a top run of 89.20 on his second run of the day.

Ladd from Lakewood placed seventh in the first halfpipe competition and fourth in the second. Irving from Winter Park finished a spot behind Ladd in fifth in the second competition.

Women’s snowboard slopestyle

In the women’s snowboard slopestyle competition, Kokomo Murase and Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan topped the podium. Murase had the top score on the day with a 77.58 while teammate Onitsuka had the second best score with a 77.18.

Laurie Blouin of Canada rounded out the podium in third with a 75.73.

Courtney Rummel of West Bend, Wisconsin, was the competition’s top American finisher in 18th.

Men’s snowboard slopestyle

On the men’s side, the slopestyle competition was won by Canada’s Sebastien Toutant, who scored a top score of 86.86.

Mons Roisland of Norway placed second with a top run of 84.50, while Luke Winkelmann of North Carolina placed third with a score of 83.20.

Silverthorne’s Chris Corning, who placed second behind Red Gerard at the 2021 Winter Dew Tour, recorded a top score of 61.50, finishing in 22nd.

Corning was followed by Copper Mountain-based Fynn Bullock-Womble, 16, who scored 46.25 in order to place 29th.

Athletes will now travel to Mammoth Mountain to compete at the last stop of the U.S. Grand Prix from Jan. 6-8. The competition at Mammoth Mountain will be the last U.S. Snowboard and Freeski Olympic qualifying event ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics.