Fiber optic connection fired up in the first Breckenridge home

Allo Communications digs a fiber cable out of the vault to connect to a residential home Monday in Breckenridge's Wellington neighborhood.

Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — On Monday, Dec. 9, Allo Communications trucks gathered in front of the home of Summit County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence and her husband, Ryne Scholl, for the first home install of the Breckenridge fiber infrastructure project, known as Fiber9600.

The couple lives in the Wellington neighborhood, one of two residential neighborhoods where residents can have the fiber cables installed in their houses over the next few months.

Breckenridge residents have noticed the construction as the fiber optic cables were put into roadways during the fall, but the process of installing the fiber into a home takes only a few hours. Allo employees connected the fiber from a vault outside of Lawrence and Scholl’s house to a box in the back of the house, called a network interface device.

A cable is then connected from there to a small cut-in box that is installed in a central location in the home. The cut-in box in Lawrence and Scholl’s house was placed behind the TV and will provide internet access for the home.

“We’re really looking forward to it because we have really inconsistent internet,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence added that her neighbors have the same issue and that internet access now will be more reliable but slightly less expensive than it was before.

Junius Businelle, Allo senior operations manager, said there is no cost to the homeowners for an installation and that internet access at a speed of 300 megabits per second is $60 per month. Businelle said an internet-only install takes about 1 1/2 to 2 hours. If a homeowner is also installing TV connection, it typically takes 2 1/2 hours, according to Businelle.

After installing the service in Lawrence and Scholl’s home, Businelle and the rest of the Allo team did more installations in the Wellington neighborhood and will continue to do installs there and in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Businelle anticipates the installations will be done by Feb. 1 and business installations on Main Street will be complete shortly thereafter.

A total of $10 million was designated to the fiber project for the 2020 Breckenridge capital fund budget.