Field operations for the 2020 Census in Colorado to resume in late May

Summit County's response rate to the 2020 census is much higher than initially reported.

Field operations for the 2020 Census will start in Colorado next week, according to a news release from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Next week, census takers leave invitation packets at the front doors of households that have not already responded. The goal is to reach people who don’t receive mail at their homes, according to the news release.

The packets will include a questionnaire and a Census ID, so residents can respond online, by phone or by mail.

Census takers will follow all social distancing protocols by wearing personal protective equipment and avoiding contact a the door, according to the news release.

Summit County has one of the lowest response rates in the state, according to the 2020 Census website. However, data from the 2010 Census suggests the low response rate is due to a high number of second homeowners in the county.