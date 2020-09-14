Fielder, Norgren to sign new book at Next Page

John Fielder and Jeri Norgren’s “Colorado’s Highest: The History of Naming the 14,000-Foot Peaks” releases Tuesday, Sept. 15. The pair will sign copies at Next Page Books & Nosh on Sunday, Sept. 20

Photo from John Fielder

Nature photographer John Fielder and author Jeri Norgren will promote and sign their new book this weekend. Called “Colorado’s Highest: The History of Naming the 14,000-Foot Peaks,” the hardcover coffee-table book combines Norgren text and research of 14ers with Fielder’s photographers, historical sketches from the 1870s and Robert L. Wogrin’s art.

Fielder has contributed his photography to 52 books and earned accolades such as the 1993 Sierra Club Ansel Adams Award, the Aldo Leopold Foundation’s first Achievement Award ever given to an individual in 2011, and an honorary degree in sustainability studies from Colorado Mountain College in 2017.

Norgren is a member of the Denver Fortnightly Club, authoring numerous papers on various topics. She is a fifth-generation Colorado native.

The event is from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Next Page Books & Nosh, 409 E. Main St., Frisco.