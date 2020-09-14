Fielder, Norgren to sign new book at Next Page
Nature photographer John Fielder and author Jeri Norgren will promote and sign their new book this weekend. Called “Colorado’s Highest: The History of Naming the 14,000-Foot Peaks,” the hardcover coffee-table book combines Norgren text and research of 14ers with Fielder’s photographers, historical sketches from the 1870s and Robert L. Wogrin’s art.
Fielder has contributed his photography to 52 books and earned accolades such as the 1993 Sierra Club Ansel Adams Award, the Aldo Leopold Foundation’s first Achievement Award ever given to an individual in 2011, and an honorary degree in sustainability studies from Colorado Mountain College in 2017.
Norgren is a member of the Denver Fortnightly Club, authoring numerous papers on various topics. She is a fifth-generation Colorado native.
The event is from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Next Page Books & Nosh, 409 E. Main St., Frisco.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User