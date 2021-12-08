Final Days to purchase a Mountain Collective Pass

Those interested in the Mountain Collective Pass better act soon as the pass is nearing being sold out for the 2021-22 ski season.

The Mountain Collective Pass includes two days each 23 participating ski resorts, including Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Aspen Snowmass in Colorado.

Some of the other participating U.S. resorts include Alta Ski Area, Taos Ski Valley, Palisades Tahoe, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Mammoth Mountain and Big Sky Resort.

The pass also gives access to Thredbo Alpine Village and Mt. Buller in Australia, Niseko United in Japan, Chamonix in France and Coronet Peak + The Remarkables in New Zealand.

The Mountain Collective allows purchasers to have additional days at half-price with no blackout dates.

The pass is priced at $589 for adults, $498 for youths ages 13-18 and $169 for kids 12 and younger.

Pass details can be found at MountainCollective.com.