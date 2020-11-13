Final homes sell at The Shores in Breckenridge

Residences at The Shores in Breckenridge are sold out, according to a news release from Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate.

The development was first listed by the real estate firm in 2014. In April, there were four remaining units that have since been sold to buyers from out of town.

Spokesperson Kelly Leathers wrote in an email that buyer demand from the Front Range and out of state is far exceeding available inventory in Summit and Eagle counties. That’s reflected in the firm’s record-breaking sales this summer since June, which have exceeded 2019 volume by 64%, Leathers wrote.

In total, The Shores includes 56 homes. Pricing for the homes started at $1.35 million.